Woman claims assault by Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, files for restraining order

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has obtained a restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, claiming he physically assaulted her, according to her attorneys.Pasadena police confirmed they are investigating assault allegations but they have not forwarded a case to the District Attorney's Office.Bauer's attorneys call the allegations "baseless" and "defamatory." They claim the two had a brief, consensual relationship and that she requested "rough" treatment at times.The woman's attorney told Eyewitness News they have obtained a restraining order from the court against Bauer.The alleged victim "sought and obtained an order for Protection from the Court against Mr. Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where (the alleged victim) suffered severe physical and emotional pain.""Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client's allegations and case seriously."Although the woman is identified in court papers, Eyewitness News is not naming the alleged victim at this time.Another hearing in the case has been set for July 23.Bauer's attorneys issued a statement that the pitcher and the woman had a brief sexual relationship that was "rough" at times but entirely consensual."Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by (the woman) beginning in April 2021," the pitcher's attorneys said."We have messages that show (the woman) repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face."The attorneys said Bauer and the woman had two encounters, in which she drove from San Diego to his home in Pasadena, "where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked."She spent the night both times and then continued to communicate with him "with friendly and flirtatious banter," they said.She later told Bauer that she had sought medical care for a concussion but described her tone as "neither angry nor accusatory."The two haven't spoken for a month and haven't seen each other for six weeks, his attorneys said.The Dodgers issued a brief statement on the allegations:Bauer is in his first season with the Dodgers after signing a three-year, $102 million contract in February.The former UCLA Bruin now has a 8-5 record and is the reigning National League Cy Young winner, after earning the honor with the Cincinnati Reds last season.