Sanitation worker who serenaded Ontario graduates in viral video shares his philosophy

When Bruce Johnson spotted the graduates taking pictures in their front yard, he broke out into song and sang Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" which was followed by a casual commencement speech.
"It's worth your hard work... Always keep reaching. I'm serious. Keep working hard and keep making your family proud, because it's worth it," he told them from his truck.
The video has received more than half a million likes on Instagram and thousands of comments from parents and students praising the kind gesture.
"I always try to serve from the heart," Johnson said.
As a father of five, he knows how hard students work to reach that milestone.
"I wanted them see how special this moment was I wanted to be a part of it and I began to sing that song," he added.
After tragically losing two daughters, Johnson and his wife, Sheila, know the power of kindness and encouragement in difficult times.
"Someone needs your smile, someone needs your service, someone needs you to pick them up," he said, adding that he's glad he could bring some joy to at least two graduates in light of canceled graduation ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I love people and I love to see them make it."