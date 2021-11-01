After missing out last year, trick-or-treaters turn out in Toluca Lake with Halloween spirit

TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following a year overshadowed by the pandemic, Southern Californians got back into the Halloween spirit in their best costumes on Sunday.In one Toluca Lake neighborhood, thousands took to the streets to take part in the high-spirited celebrations.Some residents went all out and set up creative and elaborate yard displays to entertain the candy-seekers strolling down the streets.After missing out on the usual spooky festivities last year, many told Eyewitness News they were glad to get back to it this time around."Since last year, we didn't get to go trick-or-treating at all, today was extra special," said one young trick-or-treater.