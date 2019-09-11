Triple shooting inside Northridge home prompts massive response from police, paramedics

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A triple shooting inside a home in Northridge on Wednesday morning prompted a massive response from police and firefighter-paramedics.The conditions of the individuals who were shot in the 9600 block of Vanalden Avenue were not immediately known.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a single-story house in a tree-lined residential neighborhood.LAPD investigators were seen conferring outside the residence, whose perimeter was surrounded with yellow tape.Whether a shooter was being sought was not immediately clear.