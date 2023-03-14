TRON Lightcycle / Run reaches record speeds for Disney World

Prepare to enter the Grid and climb aboard your very own Lightcycle at Disney World's newest attraction: TRON Lightcycle / Run, one of the fastest coasters at any Disney park.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Prepare to enter the Grid and climb aboard your very own Lightcycle at Disney World's newest attraction: TRON Lightcycle / Run, one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park. "We worked with our teams at Shanghai as we brought that attraction to the Magic Kingdom," said Walt Disney Imagineer Dan Flynn. "Creating an awe-spiring attraction for our guests."

Beginning April 4, guests at Walt Disney World Resort will enter the digital world of TRON at Tomorrowland. As part of Team Blue, guests will face off against Team Orange, attempting to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure victory. "As Imagineers, we really love the stories that the films provide," said Flynn, "And we like to take those stories and bring them to life."

The new Magic Kingdom roller coaster is a cloned attraction from Shanghai Disneyland. The attraction blends coaster thrills with speed, music, lights, and 3D graphics to create an experience that brings to life elements of the popular TRON film and sequel. "To be able to speed along and get through the attraction and all the twists and turns that come with it, makes for an amazing experience," concluded Flynn.

