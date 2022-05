EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

TRONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake shook the town of Trona in San Bernardino County early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck around 2:30 a.m. at a depth of about two miles, just east of Lake Isabella.No damage or injuries were reported.Trona was also on the receiving end of the biggest earthquake to hit California in two decades: A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck back in 2019.