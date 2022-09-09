Tropical Storm Kay moving north toward SoCal, will likely bring heavy rain, flash flooding

Southern California's mountain communities may see heavy rain and flash flooding, while beaches will see big surf as Tropical Storm Kay heads north.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tropical Storm Kay is making it's way north along Mexico's coast and Southern California is expected to see heavy rain and possible flash flooding as a result on Friday.

The weather system lashed Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Thursday, creating landslides in Puerto Vallarta that cut off some roadways and forced the cancellation of flights.

Kay came ashore as a hurricane but was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Initial forecasts indicated it would not reach Southern California until Saturday, but some spots in San Diego County and the southern most part of the Inland Empire started to see some showers Friday morning.

The bulk of the rain, which will at times be heavy, is now expected to arrive Friday night and continue through early Saturday morning. Mountain communities and other areas with burn scars should be prepared for significant flash flooding.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to stick around Saturday.

Beaches will also see big waves for surfers, with 4-8 foot hurricane-pulse swells expected Saturday.

But surfers and beachgoers are advised to be cautious, as beaches in the Orange County area may also see some thunder showers.

The rain will bring relief to Southern California after a prolonged, record-setting heat wave that has lasted more than a week. The rain will drop temperatures in the region down to the 80s and 90s. It is likely to bring 1-2 inches of rain to mountain communities starting Friday night, leading to a good possibility of flash flooding.

Desert areas are also vulnerable, expecting about an inch of rain that could wash out some roads.

Kay was located about 195 miles south-southeast of San Diego and was moving north-northwest at 13 mph. But the storm was expected to start a turn to the west that would take it further out into the Pacific.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.