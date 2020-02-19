The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone: FBI says people know who did it

PHILADELPHIA (KABC) -- On Feb. 19, 2005, a young couple left a bar in South Philadelphia -- and vanished.

For 15 years, the family and friends of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo, along with investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI, have been trying to answer one question: what happened?

We take a look at the disappearance that has become one of the most intriguing missing persons cases in recent Philadelphia's history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniafbitrue crimemissing personphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News