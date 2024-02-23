Lawmakers, activists pushing CA bill to expand access to free college

The bill would expand the California Promise Program, allowing students who might not be able to afford higher education to attend college.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Some state lawmakers and activists are pushing to make sure all California students have access to free higher education.

Assembly Member Miguel Santiago was joined by community leaders at East Los Angeles College, where he called on the state Legislature to pass the Tuition-Free Bachelor's Degree measure.

Santiago says the goal is to make sure there are equal opportunities for all, despite income level.