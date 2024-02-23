WATCH LIVE

Lawmakers, activists pushing CA bill to expand access to free college

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, February 23, 2024 6:32AM
The bill would expand the California Promise Program, allowing students who might not be able to afford higher education to attend college.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Some state lawmakers and activists are pushing to make sure all California students have access to free higher education.

Assembly Member Miguel Santiago was joined by community leaders at East Los Angeles College, where he called on the state Legislature to pass the Tuition-Free Bachelor's Degree measure.

The bill would expand the California Promise Program, allowing students who might not be able to afford higher education to attend college.

Santiago says the goal is to make sure there are equal opportunities for all, despite income level.

