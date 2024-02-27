Man found dead, his son named a person of interest after house fire in Tujunga

A man was found dead and his son was named a person of interest following a house fire Monday in the Tujunga area, police said.

A man was found dead and his son was named a person of interest following a house fire Monday in the Tujunga area, police said.

A man was found dead and his son was named a person of interest following a house fire Monday in the Tujunga area, police said.

A man was found dead and his son was named a person of interest following a house fire Monday in the Tujunga area, police said.

TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found dead and his son was taken into custody and named a person of interest following a house fire Monday in the Tujunga area, police said.

Firefighters responded just after noon to a burning home in the 10200 block of North Silverton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Investigators said it appeared the victim was bludgeoned, but an autopsy will determine if he was beaten to death or if he died in the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 23 minutes.

As police went through the home, they found the victim dead in the backyard.

Detectives said it's clear the victim was murdered. What appears to be an empty shallow grave was also found in the backyard, police said.

Witnesses said they believe the man's adult son set the fire and that he appeared to be under the influence or was having a mental episode. Police found him naked in the backyard as he was acting erratically and speaking unintelligibly, LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told Eyewitness News.

He was taken into custody without incident and treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Witnesses added the victim's son was also naked on the front porch and screaming incoherently before he went back inside the burning home.

Neighbors said the incident stemmed from a dispute between the father and son.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire began.