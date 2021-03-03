Musical Nostalgia: Vinyl record sales boom at this shop New Jersey shop

HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- Vinyl records may seem like a thing of the past, but the surge in sales, even through the pandemic, has proven otherwise.
At Tunes Hoboken, an independent record store running strong since 1995, the evolution of music and the revival of vinyl records has been witnessed firsthand.
"We've seen a lot of changes over the years. But by being smaller and independent, we've always been able to adapt. We've sold more record players and speaker setups since reopening from the pandemic than ever before," said Chip Heuisle, owner of Tunes Hoboken.
According to Heuisle, vinyl's account for approximately 70 percent of his sales, which can be purchased in-store or online.
"When we first had to shut down in March, I remember thinking I can handle a month of being closed. When it turned out to be three months, I was a little nervous, but selling online was part of our business so I knew that I was lucky," said Heuisle.
His ability to adapt through time has allowed Heuisle and his store to meet the challenges of time all while giving his clients the musical experience they are looking for.
"It's great to see somebody getting into vinyl for the first time, whether it's somebody in high school, somebody in college, somebody getting their first apartment, it's just really fun to see," said Heuisle.
