New Tupac Shakur exhibit in DTLA showcases life, music and poetry of iconic rapper

The "Wake Me When I'm Free" exhibit officially opened to the public on Friday, Jan. 21, at L.A. Live in downtown.
It's being described as part museum, part art installation and part sensory experience that showcases Shakur's music, poetry and never-before-seen artifacts.
Housed in a 20,000-square foot art space near Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, guests can embark on a journey through the life of the rapper in 11 different galleries.
"We specifically built this experience for everybody," said Arron Saxe, one of the exhibit's producers. "We do that by telling stories about his childhood, his mother, Afeni Shakur, who was a high-ranking member of the Black Panther Party in Harlem. You explore through his writings."
Saxe said the exhibit was created in collaboration with the rapper's estate and has been in the works for nearly six years.
"My vision was to create an intentionally, thought-provoking experience that gave you the context to understand that there was more dimensions and more depth to who Tupac was," explained Jeremy Hodges, the exhibit's creative director. "I think when you come here, you're going to have a pre-conceived notion of what you're going to see. He was more than what you ever thought or saw, and this experience will give you that story and that context."
Shakur died in 1996 when he was riding in a car near the Las Vegas strip and a suspect opened fire from another vehicle. The case remains open.
"Wake Me When I'm Free" is in L.A. for a limited time.
