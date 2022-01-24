Tupac Shakur

New Tupac Shakur exhibit in DTLA showcases life, music and poetry of iconic rapper

It's being called part museum, part art installation and part sensory experience and even features never-before-seen artifacts.
EMBED <>More Videos

New Tupac Shakur exhibit in DTLA sheds new light on rapper's life

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new one-of-a-kind art exhibit is opening up a new world for fans of one of the most iconic hip-hop stars of all time: Tupac Shakur.

The "Wake Me When I'm Free" exhibit officially opened to the public on Friday, Jan. 21, at L.A. Live in downtown.

It's being described as part museum, part art installation and part sensory experience that showcases Shakur's music, poetry and never-before-seen artifacts.

Housed in a 20,000-square foot art space near Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, guests can embark on a journey through the life of the rapper in 11 different galleries.

"We specifically built this experience for everybody," said Arron Saxe, one of the exhibit's producers. "We do that by telling stories about his childhood, his mother, Afeni Shakur, who was a high-ranking member of the Black Panther Party in Harlem. You explore through his writings."

Saxe said the exhibit was created in collaboration with the rapper's estate and has been in the works for nearly six years.

"My vision was to create an intentionally, thought-provoking experience that gave you the context to understand that there was more dimensions and more depth to who Tupac was," explained Jeremy Hodges, the exhibit's creative director. "I think when you come here, you're going to have a pre-conceived notion of what you're going to see. He was more than what you ever thought or saw, and this experience will give you that story and that context."

Shakur died in 1996 when he was riding in a car near the Las Vegas strip and a suspect opened fire from another vehicle. The case remains open.

"Wake Me When I'm Free" is in L.A. for a limited time.

You can learn more by clicking here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowntown lalos angelesrapperarts & culturemusic newship hoptupac shakurrace and cultureartdowntown laentertainmentmuseum exhibitmusicmural artsthe arts
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TUPAC SHAKUR
Hug Life combines love for hip hop and vegan ice cream in SoCal
Emails show man's fixation with Tupac before his abrupt resignation
Letter written by Tupac to Madonna to hit the auction block
Tupac Shakur died 22 years ago today
TOP STORIES
CA students must get COVID-19 vaccine under new proposed bill
Rams ban ticket sales to 49ers fans in Bay area
Fire breaks out at Chipotle in downtown LA high-rise building
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Powerful winds batter SoCal knocking out power to thousands
Show More
Murdered mother's family demands justice for 2020 Venice Beach killing
Cruise ship takes passengers to Bahamas to avoid Florida warrant
VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
Soldiers killed in Kabul airport attack honored in new Norco memorial
More TOP STORIES News