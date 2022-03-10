Man killed at Costco gas station in Tustin after argument, police ask public for help

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed at Costco gas station in Tustin after argument

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- The hunt is on for three people involved in a fight that killed a man at a Costco gas station in Tustin.

The victim fell and hit his head during the fight, which fractured his skull, and died at the hospital, according to police. His identity has not been released.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 between four men just after 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Park Avenue.

It was not immediately known how the fight started, and a description of the male suspects was not available.

The Tustin Police Department is now asking the public for help on this case and urges anyone with information to call Detective Carter at (714) 573-3249.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Costco for comment but has yet to hear back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinorange countycrimemurdersouthern californiahomicidecostcoinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows suspects attacking Lamborghini driver during DTLA robbery
Suspect photos released in hit-and-run that killed dad, daughter
DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 murder of IE woman
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Report: Pilot fought to save helicopter before deadly OC crash
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, including child: Officials
Show More
LAPD arrests 3 suspects in violent Tarzana home invasion robbery
TX daycare under investigation after girl, 6, left in van
CHP officers injured in wrong-way crash on 10 Freeway in Mid-City
SoCal tactical combat medics on medical mission in Ukraine
Tiger Woods inducted into Hall of Fame with hard work and big payoff
More TOP STORIES News