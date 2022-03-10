Man killed at Costco gas station in Tustin after argument, police ask public for help

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- The hunt is on for three people involved in a fight that killed a man at a Costco gas station in Tustin.The victim fell and hit his head during the fight, which fractured his skull, and died at the hospital, according to police. His identity has not been released.The incident happened on Feb. 9 between four men just after 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Park Avenue.It was not immediately known how the fight started, and a description of the male suspects was not available.The Tustin Police Department is now asking the public for help on this case and urges anyone with information to call Detective Carter at (714) 573-3249.Eyewitness News has reached out to Costco for comment but has yet to hear back.