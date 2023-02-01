Police investigating knife assault at Tustin High School; shelter-in-place ordered

Police are investigating an assault involving a knife at Tustin High School, prompting students and staff to shelter in place.

Investigators have not disclosed the nature of the assault or if anyone was injured.

Officers began escorting students off the campus, one building at a time, at around 2:25 p.m.

No further details were made available. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.