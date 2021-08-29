Tustin: Family demands justice after homeless father shot and killed by police

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a man shot and killed by Tustin police held a second vigil in his honor Saturday and continued to demand justice.
The first vigil was held two weeks after the fatal Aug. 9th shooting.
The man killed by police was Luis Manuel Garcia. He was Christian Garcia's uncle.
"He was an innocent person that was struggling in life and that did not give the officers a reason to shoot him or take away his life," Christian Garcia said.
It happened just after 10:00 in the morning, outside the Saddleback Mobilodge.
On the day of the shooting, Sgt. Matthew Nunley with the Tustin Police Department told Eyewitness News they got a call about a man acting suspiciously. When three officers responded, a man jumped out of a bush, with something in his hand.
"A male subject popped out of the bushes at them, holding an object. An officer involved shooting occurred," Sgt. Nunley said.
Later that night in a press release by the Tustin Police Dept., there was no mention of the man holding anything.
The day after the shooting, several people living at the mobile home park told Eyewitness News they heard complaints about a man with a knife living behind this bush, but no one was willing to go on camera.
Christian Garcia said his uncle, a father of three, struggled with mental health illness, but was not aggressive.
"Yes, he was homeless. No, he did not bother no one. No, he was not violent. He was not the type to carry weapons or nothing," Christian Garcia said.
The heartbroken family seeks justice. Kiara Garcia said officers had other options before shooting her uncle.
"They could've used other forms of protection- tasers, pepper sprays. If there's three there and one got taken down there would've been two more to help the police, you know," Kiara Garcia said.
On Friday, the shooting was still under investigation by the police department, Orange County District Attorney's Office and Department of Justice.
Meanwhile, this family was raising money on GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and planned to take legal action, asking anyone who was there when police opened fire to contact them.
"I consider it murder. Just because you have a badge doesn't give you the right to take someone's life," Christian Garcia said.
A vigil in honor of Luis Manuel Garcia was held Saturday in the same place where he was shot.
Tustin: Family demands justice after homeless father shot and killed by police
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News