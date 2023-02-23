WATCH LIVE

Close call: Driver in Tustin manages to avoid long metal bolt smashing through windshield

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, February 23, 2023 6:33AM
TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver survived a scary close call in Tustin when a large metal bolt smashed through her windshield and nearly struck her.

Tustin police shared a photo of what appears to be a metal bolt on a long wooden pole sticking through the top of the car's windshield and nearly touching the steering wheel, with shattered glass in the interior. It looks to be about two feet long.

It happened on Tustin Ranch Road north of Walnut.

Police say the object was roadway debris that got kicked up into the car.

The photo from inside shows just how close it came to the person sitting in the driver's seat.

The woman inside the car was not hurt.

