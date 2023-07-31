Dozens of cars towed, impounded after Tustin police break up giant street takeover

Dozens of cars were towed or impounded after police broke up a giant street takeover at The District Tustin Legacy outdoor mall.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of cars were towed or impounded after police broke up a giant street takeover at The District Tustin Legacy outdoor mall.

The incident happened Friday night, according to the Tustin Police Department. About 200 cars were doing donuts and driving on the wrong side of the road, police said. People were also allegedly launching fireworks.

With air support from the Orange County Sheriff's Department and extra help from the Irvine Police Department, authorities were able to surround the entire group.

They towed 51 vehicles and impounded 18 others for participating in the street takeover. Twenty citations were also issued for various vehicle code violations, police added.

In an Instagram post, Tustin police said in part: "... We will not tolerate this reckless and dangerous behavior. If you come to Tustin to race, we look forward to chatting about local laws as your car is loaded on the tow truck."