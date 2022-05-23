Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms on lockdown after reports of shots fired

The following message was posted on the combat center's verified twitter account:
"We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place. We will issue updates when available."
Additional Twitter posts stated that the reports, which came in shortly before 9 a.m., came in anonymously.
Further details were not immediately available.
