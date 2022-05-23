Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms on lockdown after reports of shots fired

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms has been placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired, officials said on Monday.The following message was posted on the combat center's verified twitter account:"We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place. We will issue updates when available."Additional Twitter posts stated that the reports, which came in shortly before 9 a.m., came in anonymously.Further details were not immediately available.