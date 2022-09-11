  • Full Story
September 11 survivors: How reporter and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse

ByN.J. Burkett via WABC logo
12 minutes ago
Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.

NEW YORK CITY -- ABC7 New York Reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.

RELATED | 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day

For the first time ever, in 2021, they returned to the scene where they ran for their lives.

Hear their powerful story of survival on that horrible day.

SEE ALSO | In their own words: Firsthand accounts from September 11, 2001

