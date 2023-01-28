LAPD, Sheriff's Department prepared for protests after release of Tyre Nichols footage

The Tyre Nichols video was released by Memphis police Friday showing the brutal beating on bodycam footage.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Law enforcement agencies in Southern California are preparing for possible protests after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.

The video was released Friday around 4 p.m. PT. The 67 minutes of footage is graphic and disturbing, showing officers repeatedly and violently punching and kicking Nichols. He was hospitalized and died three days later.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement condemning the actions of the Memphis officers and calling for demonstrations to remain peaceful.

"The accounts of the circumstances of this heinous crime and the criminal actions of those involved are reprehensible," the LAPD said.

"The Department will do all within its power to ensure the lawful expression of the public's anger and frustration is protected and prepared to facilitate those wishing to exercise their First Amendment rights."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it is preparing for the possibility of disturbances after the footage is made public. and is coordinating with other state, local and federal agencies.

"Our patrol stations and specialized units remain in a state of readiness to respond to any disturbances that might occur," the LASD said.

"The Sheriff's Department supports the first amendment and the people's right to protest."

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon released a statement calling the video "absolutely horrific."

"This crime did not occur in Los Angeles, but I know it is ripping open many wounds here," Gascon said. "It is a stark reminder of how far we have to go to earn back broken community trust."