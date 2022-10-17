Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say

WARNING: Video could be difficult to watch for some viewers

An East Bay Uber driver from Nepal is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A Northern California Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland.

Bimal Thapa Magar accepted a one-and-a-half mile ride around 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. He says he didn't suspect anything was wrong until the two passengers did not get out at their destination in East Oakland.

The men allegedly asked Bimal where he was from and when Bimal responded "Nepal," they asked for hand sanitizer and then got aggressive.

"After that, one of the guys put a gun on my head. The other guy took my stuff, wallet, keys and everything. They told me to lay on the ground. I was on the ground, laying down, and then they took my car keys and they drove away," he said.

Oakland police have confirmed the incident with Dion Lim, a reporter with our sister station ABC7 News in San Francisco.

"When officers arrived, they learned that the victim, who was working as a ride share driver, picked up two individuals posing as ride share customers. One of the individuals was armed with a firearm and demanded the victim's belongings, then ordered the victim out of their vehicle. In fear, the victim exited their vehicle. The individuals then left the area in the victim's vehicle with the victim's belongings," Oakland police said in a statement.

Bimal believed he was targeted because of his race after the suspects asked where he was from. He has not been able to go out alone since the incident or drive for Uber.

ABC7 News submitted an inquiry to Oakland police for updates in the investigation and are waiting to hear back.

According to Bimal, OPD was able to recover his Honda sedan days after the incident.

He claims Uber did not provide any compensation for this incident, but he was able to utilize the company's insurance for a replacement vehicle.

Bimal only has one request for the public at this time.

"I want them (the suspects) punished. They should be punished so that others may not be victims in the coming days," he said.

Uber released a statement on Saturday, writing:

"Bimal's reported experience is terrifying. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we banned the rider and stand ready to assist police with their investigation. We have been in contact with him to offer support. In addition, as part of the benefits afforded to drivers in California through Prop 22, Bimal qualifies for financial assistance to help him with medical expenses and to support him while he's unable to work. Bimal was provided information on how to receive those benefits."

