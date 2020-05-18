Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Uber starts new initiatives to keep drivers, passengers protected from COVID-19

Uber started a range of new initiatives on Monday to keep drivers and passengers safe from coronavirus, including requiring all parties to wear a face covering.
By
This rule is in place through at least the end of June for Uber and Uber Eats.

This rule is in place through at least the end of June for Uber and Uber Eats.

To ensure masks are being worn, there is an online checklist that both drivers and passengers will need to complete before taking a ride.

"This is not just a driver's responsibility, this is not just the rider's, this is not just the delivery partner's responsibility" said Sachin Kansal, Uber senior director of project management. "If all of us are going to stay safe and healthy in the future, we all play a role; we all have to contribute."

Drivers will need to prove they're wearing a mask with a photo. If a face covering isn't detected in the photo, the driver will not be able to make any trips. Driver will also need to show they've sanitized their cars and confirm they aren't experiencing symptoms.

Riders will have a similar checklist but there is no photo requirement.

No front-seat passengers will be permitted and windows must be open for ventilation.

Uber has earmarked $50 million to fund personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfectant supplies for its drivers.
