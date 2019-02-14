Don't stand by: Uber, LAPD, No More join forces in new campaign to help stop sexual assault

"Don't stand by" is a new campaign to help stop sexual assault, particularly against those who may have had too much to drink.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"Don't stand by" is what a new sexual assault prevention campaign urges. Ridesharing giant Uber, Los Angeles police and the prevention organization No More are joining forces hoping to keep people who've had too much to drink from becoming prey.

You'll start to see "Don't stand by" billboards all over Los Angeles, as well as posters at local bars and clubs, urging ways to keep people in vulnerable states from becoming victims.

"Sexual assault is preventable," said Tracey Breeden of No More. "We all have a role to play in ending sexual violence. We can all do small but meaningful steps to intervene safely to help stop the problem before it starts."

At the Fonda Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday, a forum took place for local bar operators that included ways to teach staff -- from the bartenders to the busboys to security -- signs to look for. There was also a reminder to teach bar-goers themselves ways to stay safe.

"You go as a group, leave as a group. Don't leave a single female that is intoxicated behind. They'll become vulnerable to a predator," explained LAPD Lt. Michael Ling.

Sexual Assaults related to Hollywood nightlife dropped by about 80 percent from 2017 to 2018, and the hope is this campaign will continue the decline.
