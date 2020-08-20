Uber, Lyft drivers to protest at LAX over possible temporary shutdown in California

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6368321" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the San Francisco-based company will likely shut down service temporarily in California if it's forced to classify its drivers as full-time employees.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Uber and Lyft drivers will protest Thursday morning at Los Angeles International Airport as they wait to find out if the rideshare giants will temporarily shut down services in California because of a legal battle with the state over classification of workers.Drivers are organizing alongside the Mobile Workers Alliance and the group is demanding that Uber and Lyft follow California's law that will re-classify them as employees, a move the companies say would cause them to temporarily shut down services in the state, possibly as soon as Thursday.Rideshare drivers are currently classified as independent contractors, but under a change as a result of the passage of Assembly Bill 5, they would be re-classified as employees. A shift would mean the drivers would receive benefits like overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement.A state court gave the companies 10 days to re-classify drivers as employees.Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said if the court doesn't reconsider, it will be difficult for the San Francisco-based company to switch over its model that quickly, forcing it to temporarily shut down.Both companies have appealed the court's order. They are sponsoring Prop. 22, a proposition on the November ballot which would exempt them from the law and keep drivers working as independent contractors.The group will rally at the LAX-It lot at the airport at 10:30 a.m. Masks and cleaning supplies will be distributed to fellow drivers.