Uber no longer requires masks for drivers and passengers, company says

After a federal judge struck down the Biden administration's nationwide travel mask mandate, Uber is joining the list of airlines and public transportation agencies that are no longer requiring its riders and drivers to mask up.

Uber's mask requirement was lifted as of Tuesday, but the company says riders and drivers still have the option to wear a mask.

"Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip," the company said in its updated guidelines.

Uber also updated its no-front-seat policy, which had required riders to sit in the back seat during rides. Riders are now asked to only use the front seat if the size of their group requires it.

Rules for trains and bus passengers vary by city and transit agencies, creating confusion for some. L.A. Metro, for example, says its mask mandate is still in place. That means if you ride Metro trains or buses, you must wear a face covering.

Amtrak, however, is loosening restrictions and says passengers and employees do not have to wear masks while on trains or in stations.

