UC adding new flu vaccination requirements for fall

To help prevent flu cases from taking up health resources as UC campuses battle coronavirus this fall, the system is requiring influenza vaccines before Nov. 1.
Add one more problem to the health-related challenges the University of California is tackling this fall: The flu.

All students, faculty and staff in the UC system will be required to get a flu vaccination before Nov. 1.

The new order is meant to help relieve the health care system as it prepares for the upcoming flu season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the vaccination will also be added to the existing immunization policy for students.
