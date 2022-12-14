Man and woman found dead at UC Irvine in apparent murder-suicide, police say

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday at UC Irvine in a suspected murder-suicide, police said.

UC Irvine police officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the Social Science Plaza B after receiving 911 calls about "subjects on the ground" outside a multi-story building.

Officers discovered a man and woman dead, Irvine police said in a news release.

"Detectives discovered evidence suggesting this incident is a murder-suicide," the news release said. "Preliminary investigation determined the decedents may be related. The names of the involved parties are not being released pending notification of next of kin."

Police said it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

Irvine police asks anyone with any information to call 949-724-7233.