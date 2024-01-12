Police say the man attempted to grab the female college student from behind while she walked inside her apartment complex.

Police searching for man accused of trying to kidnap woman near UC Riverside

Police say the man attempted to grab the female college student from behind while she walked inside her apartment complex. She managed to escape when another person intervened.

Police say the man attempted to grab the female college student from behind while she walked inside her apartment complex. She managed to escape when another person intervened.

Police say the man attempted to grab the female college student from behind while she walked inside her apartment complex. She managed to escape when another person intervened.

Police say the man attempted to grab the female college student from behind while she walked inside her apartment complex. She managed to escape when another person intervened.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside Police Department is asking the public's help to find a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman near University of California, Riverside.

The incident happened last Thursday around 10 p.m. at the Core at Sycamore Highlands apartments on Sycamore Canyon Boulevard.

Police say the man attempted to grab the female college student from behind while she walked inside her apartment complex. She managed to escape when another person intervened.

Police released surveillance footage of the alleged suspect, which only shows him from behind. He was seen wearing denim jeans and a white T-shirt but his face could not be seen. Investigators say he could be between 30 and 40 years old.

The Riverside Police Department is now warning students to be aware of their surroundings and is urging anyone with information to call authorities.