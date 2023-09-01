UC Riverside professor accused of falsely claiming Native American heritage is set to resign

A UC Riverside professor accused of falsely claiming Cherokee heritage is set to resign after reaching an agreement with the university.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A UC Riverside professor accused of falsely claiming Cherokee heritage is set to resign after reaching an agreement with the university.

Ethnic studies professor Andrea Smith was accused of violating the faculty code of conduct following a complaint last year by 13 faculty members.

Smith is being allowed to keep teaching through August of next year, according to the separation agreement released by the school. She will also get to keep her retirement benefits.

The university has also agreed to compensate her up to $5,000 in attorney fees.

Smith denies the allegations.