Back on campus after a long wait: UC students move in to dorms

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- College students across the country have been returning to campuses this fall with excitement and just a bit of apprehension.Getting young people vaccinated has proven to be a challenge, especially with the COVID-19 delta variant sending more young people to the hospital.Sophomore Jalen Fisher spent his freshman year studying online so he's excited to finally be on campus at University of California Riverside."I'm in three classes and all of them have an online and in-person option," Fisher said. "I want to be in-person - that's my goal."Fisher's grandparents, parents and young brother all helped him move in."I'm excited," said Jalen's mother Zolita, an Inglewood resident. "I actually went to UC Riverside. I m a super-proud mom. I was actually in the dorm next door. Every time I say Jalen - our school! He's like, 'OK.'"About 1,800 students are expected to move in to the dorms. While freshmen make up a majority of students moving in to dorms, more second years are also opting to live on campus."We've been online almost two years now," said student Jazmin Delgado of Compton. "So it's exciting to come back in person and be with everyone."