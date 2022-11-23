UC student-workers strike for better pay, benefits enters second week: 'Our needs are not being met'

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The strike involving thousands of University of California student researchers, teaching assistants and postdoctoral scholars has entered its second week with no end in sight.

"The UC I think is hopeful that this comes to an ends soon," said Hannah Freund, a fourth-year Ph.D. student at UC Riverside. "But we'll stay here as long as it takes to get what we need to live comfortably and not be rent burdened."

Freund was one of about 250 people picketing on the UC Riverside campus Tuesday afternoon. In all, close to 48,000 people are on strike at UC campuses all across the state.

The walkout started on Nov. 14, with student workers demanding better pay and benefits.

"We are working constantly," Freund said. "And our needs are not being met."

According to UC Riverside, academic student employees start out with a base salary of nearly $25,000 per year. Freund said teaching assistants are demanding their pay be more than doubled to $54,000 per year.

"Inflation is increasing, and the cost of living out here is rapidly rising in Riverside," Freund said. "An apartment I lived in my first year here a few years ago was maybe $1,200 or $1,300 a month for a one bedroom. That same place is now $1,800, $1,900 a month."

But in a statement posted to the UC Riverside website, university officials point out that the nearly $25,000 base salary is not for full-time work.

"At UC, academic student employment is strictly part-time in order to support students while they are pursuing their graduate or doctoral degree. In fact, UC policy prohibits them from working more than 20 hours per week to ensure they have the time and energy they need for their studies and other academic activities."

But Freund said there would be no way for them to complete their obligations in a 20-hour work week.

"In reality, it's far from that. We're constantly working," Freund said.

In a letter written last week, Dr. Michael T. Brown, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs said: "We negotiated throughout this past weekend and will continue to do so.

"Recognizing the fundamental differences remaining, we have proposed to the UAW that the University and the Union engage with a third-party mediator as a way to move forward. We hope the Union accepts our invitation."