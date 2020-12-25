Arts & Entertainment

Iconic standup comedy theater Upright Citizens Brigade closes Sunset Boulevard location

The closure comes just eight months after UCB closed its New York locations.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Upright Citizens Brigade, an iconic standup comedy theater, is closing its Sunset Boulevard location due to the pandemic.

Co-founders Amy Poeler, Matt Besser and Matt Walsh took to Instagram to announce the closing of the theater.

"We have been forced to sell our theater on Sunset," the post reads. "We have been unable to make mortgage payments during this extended shutdown. We know this theater was a home for so many, and so many people were responsible for helping it grow."

UCB's closure in Los Angeles comes eight months after the closure of all of its New York Locations.
