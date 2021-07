PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- There will be something new for UCLA football fans at the Rose Bowl this season: beer and wine.Since 1989, beer and wine sales have been banned at UCLA home games. Now, the school's athletic department is reversing the policy, allowing them to be sold at Rose Bowl concession stands.Several other Pac-12 schools already permit beer and wine sales.USC is not one of them: it banned the sale of alcohol at the Coliseum back in 2005.