UCLA lab incident triggers LAFD hazmat response

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hazmat team responded to UCLA on a report of a student being injured in a chemical reaction Tuesday night.After assessing the scene, officials determined the student had only incurred minor lacerations and no chemicals had been spilled.The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at a laboratory inside a four-story science building on the Westwood campus.After the "chemical interaction" had been reported to authorities, the student walked outside to be evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department crews.She underwent a rinse procedure and then was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.No other injuries were reported and there were no evacuations.