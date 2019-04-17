UCLA lab incident triggers LAFD hazmat response

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hazmat team responded to UCLA on a report of a student being injured in a chemical reaction Tuesday night.

After assessing the scene, officials determined the student had only incurred minor lacerations and no chemicals had been spilled.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at a laboratory inside a four-story science building on the Westwood campus.

After the "chemical interaction" had been reported to authorities, the student walked outside to be evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department crews.

She underwent a rinse procedure and then was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported and there were no evacuations.
