UCLA pays more than $3.5M in settlements over ex-gynecologist sex abuse accusations

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The University of California, Los Angeles has paid more than $3.5 million in settlements over a former gynecologist.
One of those settlements, worth $2 million, is to a patient who said she was sexually assaulted by Dr. James Heaps.
Heaps was charged in June with sexual battery and exploitation in connection with his treatment of two patients, including that assault case.
He has pleaded not guilty.
His attorney said he will continue to fight the charges.
