UCLA police release sketch of suspect in robbery, kidnapping attempts on campus

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA police have released a sketch of a man wanted for attempted kidnapping and robbery on campus.

On the afternoon of Feb. 5, the suspect grabbed a student near a parking structure, demanding money and claiming to have a gun, but she got away.

A short time later, a similar attempt was made on two other victims, who also escaped.

The man was wearing a dark blue shirt with white lettering and light blue jeans. He was described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, short dark hair with brown eyes, between ages 25 and 40.

UCLA police searching for attempted kidnapping, robbery suspect

He was carrying an orange or red blanket during the second attack.

The same man may have also been spotted wearing a black puffy jacket with a sleeve missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Freund at the UCLA Police Department at (310)825-1491 (24 hour line) or the UCLA Police Department Anonymous Reporting Line at 310-794-5824 and refer to report #23-0283.

