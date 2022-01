LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for the suspects who beat and robbed a UCLA student on campus.Campus police released an image of a man they say punched the student Monday afternoon and stole property the student had agreed to sell him.A second suspect confronted the student when he tried to get his property back. A third suspect was driving the vehicle they used to get away - a teal Saturn Aura with the license plate 8EGX642.The student only suffered minor injuries.