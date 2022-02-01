Threats against UCLA students, staff by former faculty member prompts investigation

UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies. We will keep the community informed as we learn more. — UCLA (@UCLA) February 1, 2022

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Threats toward UCLA's philosophy department allegedly made by a former postdoctoral student has prompted an investigation.Students say Matthew Harris sent an email to his former philosophy department threatening to hurt faculty and staff.Harris posted hundreds of videos online Monday, including one showing video of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the massacre at Columbine High School.Students who had Harris as a professor say the trouble began last year and exploded Monday as news of his latest threats spread on social media."I've been scared about this professor, this guy, for about a year since my girlfriend told me about the stories - how he treated their class, but also the threats he made after he got put on leave," student Nathan Robbins said."UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies," UCLA said in a statement posted Monday night.A statement from the student body president posted to Instagram said that Harris is living on the East Coast and that there is no threat on campus.Students who have seen the videos posted to Harris' YouTube page say his actions are extremely concerning."The list just goes on and on about the Mandalay Bay shooting, school shootings, mass shootings, concert shootings," student Lale Kacharian told Eyewitness News. "I think ... he's a very disturbed guy obviously, and I hope he gets the help he needs and he doesn't hurt anyone around him."