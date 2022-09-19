UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in the country and for veterans

UCLA has won both best public university in the country and for veterans six times.

It's an honor for the veteran's resource center, which offers services for veterans interested in coming to the university as well as current student veterans and alumni.

"As the director of the veteran resource center and our veteran services, I'm extremely proud of this ranking and I believe it shows how much UCLA supports the veteran community," said Dr. Emily Ives, director of the veteran's resource center at UCLA.

The school's resource center also offers services to veterans in the community.

UCLA medical student Nam Yong Cho wanted to support his family with the cost of tuition. He said growing up, he thought serving in the military was very noble.

After working as a combat medic, he's back at UCLA as a medical student and has even started a support group for veterans in medical school.

"I also thought it would be a great collaboration with the veteran resource center with doctor Emily Ives in providing mentorships to pre-health veterans by connecting the pre-health veterans at UCLA with veteran medical students at the David Geffen School of Medicine," Cho said.

The veteran resource center at the school helps students connect with other military-affiliated students to learn all the benefits they can access.

Cho says the veteran resource center helped him apply for scholarships.

After graduating, he hopes to get more training in surgical residency with acute critical care.

