UCLA tops public university rankings in nation for 4th consecutive year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA has been named the top-ranked public university in the nation for the fourth year in a row.

U.S. News & World Report uses a number of factors to rank schools, including graduation rates and social mobility which measures how Pell Grant students perform.

In ranking UCLA tops among public universities, the magazine noted its location "just five miles away from the Pacific Ocean" and noting its 5,000 courses, 140 bachelor's degree programs and 97 minors.

"It's always wonderful to see UCLA recognized nationally, but it's especially heartening at this challenging time,'' UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. "UCLA stands resolute in our mission of teaching, research and service and in our commitment to advancing access, opportunity and diversity as a top public institution. Bruins everywhere can take pride in this recognition and our continued excellence."

Four other University of California schools ranked among the top 10 public colleges nationwide: Berkeley, Santa Barbara, Irvine and San Diego.

U.S. News cited Princeton as the top-ranked university in the country.

City News Service contributed to this report.
