Well dedicated to Kobe, Gianna Bryant now providing water to small village in Uganda

A new well dedicated to the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant is now providing water to a tiny village in Uganda.The idea came from a couple of Orange County philanthropists working with the non-profit Wells of Life and the Orange Catholic Foundation.Thanks to them, children at St. Theresa Bethany Primary School will have access to clean water for the first time in the school's history.Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26. The tragedy left millions around the world in mourning.