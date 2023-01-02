San Pedro woman trying to find sponsor for Ukrainian mom, son to come to U.S.

A sponsor would be financially responsible for the mother and child and would help them adjust to life in the U.S.

A San Pedro woman is hoping to find a sponsor who can financially support a Ukrainian mother and her son trying to reunite with family in Irvine.

SAN PEDRO, Calif, (KABC) -- Maria Angelovskaya and her 11-year-old son Sergey Angelovskii are Ukrainians trying to flee to Los Angeles.

Angelovskii's godfather, Stanislav Astakhov, lives in Irvine after he received a sponsorship to come to America.

He hopes someone can sponsor both Angelovskaya and Angelovskii so they can join him.

A sponsor would be financially responsible for the mother and child and would help them adjust to life in the U.S.

"We arrived to the U.S. maybe six months ago. My employer from Ukraine invited me," said Astakhov said.

Meanwhile, Anzhela Kushnirenko is a Ukrainian living in San Pedro.

By chance, she met Angelovskaya's family in Irvine and is joining forces with them to help spread awareness about their need for a sponsor.

"She's trying to have a safe life here in America and she already has relatives here, so that is a huge thing that she's not all by herself in a foreign country," Kushnirenko said.

The mother and child are currently traveling to Germany to meet family so they can get medicine after falling ill during their journey.

They have been traveling through Ukraine, Latvia and Poland.

"I'm asking for help and not just for me, but for my son. I'm raising my son all by myself for 10 years now. I would love to find a person who will believe in my story and help me. I would love to be a florist," Angelovskaya said.

