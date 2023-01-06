Woman's solar-powered lanterns bring light to Ukraine facing blackouts from Russian attacks

"I knew I had to bring the lights to the children," Alice Min Soo Chun said.

Alice Min Soo Chun's Solight Lanterns are bringing the gift of light to Ukrainian children facing blackouts due to Russia's attacks on the power grid.

UKRAINE -- One woman has made it her mission to, literally, bring the gift of light to Ukraine as Russia targets the power grid with their attacks, forcing constant blackouts.

It's been 10 dark months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, culminating in 10 months of needless war, countless deaths and widespread destruction that has taken its toll on the Ukraine power grid.

Chun is now traveling across Ukraine to deliver her solar-powered lamps to those in need.

"Now you have the power of your sun in your hands," she said. "If you keep fighting with that light in your heart and your imagination, there's nothing you can't do and it's the greatest weapon against injustice."

Chun's Solight Lanterns have two big supporters in Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife, Willow Bay, Dean of the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC.

They saw her work on 'Gutsy,' a show on Apple TV+ where Hillary and Chelsea Clinton showcase some of the world's bravest women.

In a suburb of Kyiv, where blackouts have become part of everyday life, Chun visited 10-year-old Ruth and her sister, both up-and-coming musicians.

They plan to use the lights when they don't have electricity.

On the program 'Gusty,' Chun called Bob Iger the person she admires the most, something the children of Ukraine may now be saying about her.

"These kids have been through so much more than anyone would ever want for a child," Chun said. "These children are the most innocent. And they're in a war and they have done nothing wrong."

She said what's important to her is that she's able to come here and tell the children that they haven't been forgotten.

"The world still cares about them and that there's hope for peace and victory for Ukraine," Chun said.