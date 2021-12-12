Smash-and-grab burglars target high-end sneaker store at Westfield Valencia Town Center

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a high-end sneaker store in Valencia is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who broke into the business early Thursday morning and made off with merchandise.

Undisputed Sole posted surveillance images on its social media accounts, hoping someone will recognize the thieves who burglarized the business about 3:30 a.m. at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The photos appear to show four suspects inside the store as shattered glass covers the floor near the entrance.

"Please keep an eye on Supreme Box Logos, Supreme Merchandise, Essentials, Bape Merchandise, Travis Merchandise, Supreme Skate Deck, Yeezy Foam Runners, Jordan 4 Unions, Off-White Shoes, Lebron Airmax, Jordan and Yeezy Shoes and most specially shoes with only left pair," the store said in a statement.

Undisputed Sole reopened Friday night and its owner thanked everyone who showed up to support the business following the burglary.
