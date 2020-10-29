Torrance police arrest 27 for alleged EDD fraud, $150K and 4 guns recovered

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6801518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the EDD returns from a two-week "hiatus," more workers say that they've been cut off from their legitimate claims because of others' fraud. Now, an EDD employee confirms the system prevents them from getting help.

TORRANCE, Calif. (CNS) -- More than two dozen people have been arrested since Sept. 10 in Torrance for alleged unemployment benefits fraud and identity theft, police reported Wednesday.The 27 suspects used stolen identities to obtain California Employment Development Department unemployment benefits, and 130 EDD cards were recovered, along with $150,000 and four handguns, including two without serial numbers, according to Sgt. Alexander Martinez of the Torrance Police Department."Most debit cards were issued in third parties' names, including identity theft victims, with a value of up to $20,000," Martinez said. "The suspects possessed numerous cards and would often use the cards to make high-end purchases and make cash withdrawals from ATMs."Anyone who receives a letter from the EDD without applying for benefits is urged to call their local police department, even if it is in someone else's name who does not live at the residence, Martinez said.