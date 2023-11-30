Santa Monica hospital needs help identifying man, woman in ICU

The two, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s, were found in separate places and at different times but have remained unidentified for a week or more.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Monica hospital is asking the public's help identifying two unconscious patients in the ICU.

One patient at Providence Saint John's Health Center is a woman estimated to be between 70 and 80 years old. She was found in an alley last week in Santa Monica. She was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 129 pounds.

The second patient is a man believed to be in his 20s. He was found Nov. 17 unconscious under an overpass in the Los Angeles/Santa Monica area. He was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing just 107 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the hospital ICU at (310)829-8745 or the main number at (310)829-5511.