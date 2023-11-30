WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Santa Monica hospital needs help identifying man, woman in ICU

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, November 30, 2023 12:34AM
Santa Monica hospital needs help identifying 2 unconscious patients
EMBED <>More Videos

The two, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s, were found in separate places and at different times but have remained unidentified for a week or more.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Monica hospital is asking the public's help identifying two unconscious patients in the ICU.

The two, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s, were found in separate places and at different times but have remained unidentified for a week or more.

One patient at Providence Saint John's Health Center is a woman estimated to be between 70 and 80 years old. She was found in an alley last week in Santa Monica. She was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 129 pounds.

The second patient is a man believed to be in his 20s. He was found Nov. 17 unconscious under an overpass in the Los Angeles/Santa Monica area. He was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing just 107 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the hospital ICU at (310)829-8745 or the main number at (310)829-5511.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW