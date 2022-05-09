Union Station beefs up security measures in response to repeated attacks on workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11821676" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A disturbing trend at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles has the 25 janitors who work at the transit hub saying, "enough."

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Union Station received some added security in response to attacks by members of the homeless community.More than a dozen janitors and other workers have demanded help following repeated physical attacks by homeless people using the downtown Los Angeles train station for shelter."These workers are essential workers, and they should not have to fear for their lives every time they punch in to keep our region's premier transit station clean for its many patrons," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who also serves on the LA Metro Board of Directors.On Sunday, transit officials said a security guard will be posted outside of the station and bathrooms will be locked as janitors clean them. Two outdoor patios will also be closed.A spokesperson for the workers union calls this "a good first step," but not a fix.