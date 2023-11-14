A United Airlines flight headed to Vancouver, Canada from LAX made an emergency landing at SFO Monday due to an alleged bomb threat, officials said.

United flight makes emergency landing in San Francisco after alleged bomb threat, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO -- A United Airlines flight headed to Vancouver, Canada from Los Angeles made an emergency landing in San Francisco Monday night due to an alleged bomb threat, officials said.

SFO's duty manager said a passenger on-board the flight announced some sort of bomb threat.

Investigators are speaking to passengers who were on board the flight.

The flight from LAX to Vancouver landed at SFO just before 9:30 p.m. PT. Flight tracking shows the flight made it almost to Oregon before turning around. The plane was able to land at a terminal at SFO after it was determined the threat level was low.

United said 148 passengers and eight crew members were on-board.

The flight was expected to take off en route to Vancouver at 7 a.m. PT Tuesday.