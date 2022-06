LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- United Airlines is helping inspire the next generation of pilots and aviation industry workers with events at LAX.For the next two Saturdays, the global carrier is exposing local 13 to 21-year-olds to the friendly skies.Attendees get a close-up look at aircraft at United Airlines' brand-new state-of-the-art LAX Maintenance Facility.They'll also learn about the airline's flight school.