United flight to Los Angeles diverted after passenger tangles with crew, sources say

A United Airlines flight landed flying from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles landed at O'Hare Airport after a security issue, the FAA said.

A United Airlines flight landed flying from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles landed at O'Hare Airport after a security issue, the FAA said.

A United Airlines flight landed flying from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles landed at O'Hare Airport after a security issue, the FAA said.

A United Airlines flight landed flying from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles landed at O'Hare Airport after a security issue, the FAA said.

CHICAGO (KABC) -- A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles from New Jersey was diverted Wednesday morning after a security issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said Flight 1533 landed safely at O'Hare Airport in Chicago at about 7:40 a.m. local time after the crew reported the issue.

Our sister station WLS-TV in Chicago was told by law enforcement and airline sources that that a passenger physically tangled with crew members and others on the flight.

It happened while the jetliner was airborne and classified as a "Level Two" threat-which is how the FAA refers to a passenger who physically engages others on the aircraft. The situation escalated when the word "bomb" was used, according to sources with knowledge of what happened.

The Boeing 787 left from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Our sister station WLS-TV in Chicago contributed to this report.